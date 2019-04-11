Iran to bring exports greenhouse products to $1B

11 April 2019 17:05 (UTC+04:00)

Access to paid information is limited

News on the website Trend.az marked as , is available ONLY to subscribers of TREND International News Agency.

If you are a subscriber of TREND News Agency, enter your login and password:

azericard

Get the news now

You can read the article by sending an SMS from your mobile phone.

For this, you must first select the country of your mobile operator:

If you have already received the password, enter it here and click to continue to read the article:

SMS-services are being provided by SmsCoin | Report a problem

Subscription Information

To subscribe to the publication TREND, getting paid access to the news agency, advertising and purchasing photos, please contact us:

Phone: (+994 12) 437-12-68
E-mail: sales@trend.az

To subscribe to the products of Trend, you can also send an email to subscribe@trend.az, or by filling the form below you will receive full information from sales managers to enter a paid subscription:

Capcha code
Refresh captcha
Related news
Integrated currency market in Iran to reduce currency fluctuations?
Finance 17:28
Iran's Oil Industry Emergency Management Support Group holds meeting
Oil&Gas 16:22
Iran hands its saffron market to Afghanistan due to export restrictions
Economy 15:58
Products worth over $16B exported from Iran’s Hormozgan province
Economy 15:45
Turkey-Iran trade turnover exceeds $1B
Economy 15:28
Azerbaijani Major General: Iranian-Azerbaijani brotherhood is strong
Iran 15:24
Latest
Volume of non-cash payments in Kazakhstan almost doubles
Finance 17:59
Bakcell subscribers get free access to thousands of movies (PHOTO)
ICT 17:49
Production of citruses to significantly increase in Azerbaijan
Economy 17:45
Another Russian air company plans to begin flights to Azerbaijan
Economy 17:29
Integrated currency market in Iran to reduce currency fluctuations?
Finance 17:28
Kazakhstan's state budget spends over $5B in two months of 2019
Economy 17:19
U.S. labor market tightening; inflation pressures moderate
World 17:17
Azerbaijan doing a lot of work to improve people’s well-being, says MP
Politics 17:04
Azerbaijan takes part in Conference of Directors General of Railways (PHOTO)
Economy 17:02