Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan plan to increase volume of trade

15 April 2019 09:14 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, April 15

Trend:

Uzbekistan and Kazakhstan are planning to increase the volume of mutual trade to $4 billion, Trend reports via Uzbek media.

Nowadays, Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan carry out joint projects and cooperation programs in such areas as mechanical engineering, electrical engineering, food industry, tourism, transport and logistics.

Recently, the volume of trade between the two countries has grown at a high rate. If in 2017 it was $2 billion, in 2018 this figure grew by more than 30 percent.

In particular, it is planned to increase export figures to $2.3 billion.

