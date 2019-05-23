Rail transportation increases in Azerbaijan

Baku, Azerbaijan, May 23

By Kheyraddin Nasirzade - Trend:

In January-March 2019, 3.54 million tons of cargo were transported by rail, which is 8.2 percent more than in the same period of 2018, Trend reports with reference to Azerbaijan Railways CJSC.

International shipments amounted to 1.82 million tons of cargo, including both export and import. Among the total cargo transportation, transit transportation amounted to 939,100 tons. Domestic shipments amounted to 781,200 tons of cargo. The average daily number of trains was 5.3. The number of containers used in transportation amounted to 10,271.

During the reporting period, 5,922 people worked at the Azerbaijan Railways CJSC. Cargo turnover amounted to 205,900 ton-kilometers. The indicator of electric power consumption for the movement of railcars per 10,000 gross ton-kilometers amounted to 111 kilowatt-hours.

The operational figure for transportation for the reporting period amounted to 625,300 ton-kilometers, of which cargo transportation amounted to 571,700 ton-kilometers, and passenger transportation amounted to 53,600 passengers per kilometer of track.

In the first quarter of this year, 718,310 people were transported by rail, which is 16.8 percent more than in the same period of 2018. Of the total number of transportations, the share of suburban passenger electric trains accounted for 458, 671 people. International passenger transportation amounted to 35,417 people. Domestic transportation amounted to 224, 222 passengers. Some 82.9 percent of passenger trains were running according to the schedule.

