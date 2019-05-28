Rules for issuing subsidies to farmers to be changed in Azerbaijan

28 May 2019 10:38 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, May 28

By Aysham Rustamova - Trend:

Starting in 2020, only farmers who sow certified seeds will receive subsidies related to grain production in Azerbaijan, Vugar Huseynov, Head of the Public Relations and Information Department of Azerbaijan's Ministry of Agriculture, told Trend.

Huseynov noted that the ministry will change the rules for the allocation of subsidies.

"After approval of the rules, subsidies will be issued only to farmers using certified seeds. In this regard, explanatory work is already underway. The Krasnodar-99 super elite wheat seeds, imported last year by the Ministry of Agriculture, proved high yields. Very good yields were observed even on non-irrigated lands," he said.

Huseynov also added that the main task of the ministry in this regard is to increase both the average and the total yield.

