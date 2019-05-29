VTB Bank Azerbaijan interested in selling syndicated loans

29 May 2019 15:15 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, May 29

By Kheyraddin Nasirzade – Trend:

VTB Bank Azerbaijan has expressed interest in issuing syndicated loans, Yevgeniy Kirin, Chairman of the Management Board of Bank VTB Azerbaijan, said at a press conference on the results of the first quarter of 2019, Trend reports.

According to the chairman, negotiations are underway with various companies on issuing syndicated loans. He noted that such loans are one of the main drivers of economic growth.

Kirin noted that the bank is considering options for financing major projects through syndicated loans with several banks in Azerbaijan, as well as through lending from the parent bank.

He further noted that in case of issuing a syndicated loan, the amount of lending will cover tens of millions of manats, while in case of issuing loans from the parent bank, the amount will cover between $50-100 million.

