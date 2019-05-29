Iran’s private sector invests €30M in Anjerd copper mine

29 May 2019 15:52 (UTC+04:00)

Access to paid information is limited

News on the website Trend.az marked as , is available ONLY to subscribers of TREND International News Agency.

If you are a subscriber of TREND News Agency, enter your login and password:

azericard

Get the news now

You can read the article by sending an SMS from your mobile phone.

For this, you must first select the country of your mobile operator:

If you have already received the password, enter it here and click to continue to read the article:

SMS-services are being provided by SmsCoin | Report a problem

Subscription Information

To subscribe to the publication TREND, getting paid access to the news agency, advertising and purchasing photos, please contact us:

Phone: (+994 12) 437-12-68
E-mail: sales@trend.az

To subscribe to the products of Trend, you can also send an email to subscribe@trend.az, or by filling the form below you will receive full information from sales managers to enter a paid subscription:

Capcha code
Refresh captcha
Related news
Iran’s Sarbaz County grows 1,500T of mango
Economy 14:06
Iran continues cooperation with Qatar private sector
Economy 13:43
Qatar interested in investing in Iran’s Razavi Khorasan Province
Economy 13:43
Iran’s exports to Afghanistan may significantly increase
Business 13:01
Iran’s Shazand Oil Refinery manufactures catalyst equipment
Business 12:02
Iran negotiates with India over Farzad B gas field development
Oil&Gas 10:58
Latest
Trump: Economic success of Azerbaijan to help bring stability to entire region
Politics 16:35
French MP: Economic development amazing in Azerbaijan
Politics 16:29
New €100 million fund established to support clean energy investments
Oil&Gas 16:24
Uzbek-Korean JV announces tender for supply of control valves
Tenders 16:23
Nissan tells Renault 'not opposed' to Fiat Chrysler merger plan: Nikkei
Other News 16:18
Kazakhstan eyes to extract over 12M tons of oil from Kashagan field
Oil&Gas 16:16
Turkmenistan, Kyrgyzstan hold political consultations
Turkmenistan 16:01
MEP sets record straight about safety in Azerbaijan
Politics 15:58
Executive director: IGB to require over 11,000 pipes (Exclusive)
Oil&Gas 15:56