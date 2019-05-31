Concessional loans issued to entrepreneurs of Azerbaijan’s Shamakhi District

31 May 2019 09:31 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, May 31

By Kheyraddin Nasirzade – Trend:

The Entrepreneurship Development Fund of Azerbaijan held a regular business forum on concessional lending to entrepreneurship in Azerbaijan’s Shamakhi District, Trend reports referring to the Ministry of Economy of Azerbaijan.

The forum discussed the economic potential of Shamakhi District. At the event, examples of priority areas of economic development in the region including rural tourism and grain enterprises, as well as centers of viticulture, potato growing, intensive gardening, selective animal husbandry, beekeeping and logistics were presented.

It was noted that the fund issued a total of 41.5 million manats of concessional loans to 416 entrepreneurs for projects worth 159.9 million manats since the beginning of this year, which would create more than 1,500 new jobs.

In addition, concessional loans worth 1.2 million manats were issued to 29 entrepreneurs of Mountainous Shirvan economic region. The loans will be directed to projects in the field of animal husbandry, viticulture, footwear and other areas.

The Entrepreneurship Development Fund of Azerbaijan was established under the Ministry of Economy of Azerbaijan in 1992.

