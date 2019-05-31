Another Kazakhstan region to export noodles

31 May 2019 13:19 (UTC+04:00)

Access to paid information is limited

News on the website Trend.az marked as , is available ONLY to subscribers of TREND International News Agency.

If you are a subscriber of TREND News Agency, enter your login and password:

azericard

Get the news now

You can read the article by sending an SMS from your mobile phone.

For this, you must first select the country of your mobile operator:

If you have already received the password, enter it here and click to continue to read the article:

SMS-services are being provided by SmsCoin | Report a problem

Subscription Information

To subscribe to the publication TREND, getting paid access to the news agency, advertising and purchasing photos, please contact us:

Phone: (+994 12) 437-12-68
E-mail: sales@trend.az

To subscribe to the products of Trend, you can also send an email to subscribe@trend.az, or by filling the form below you will receive full information from sales managers to enter a paid subscription:

Capcha code
Refresh captcha
Related news
Kazakhstan to change budget formatting system
Finance 14:16
China says hopes Canada understands consequences of siding with U.S.
Other News 14:05
SOCAR, KazMunaiGas to conduct joint geological exploration
Business 13:39
Uzbekistan to increase cement production by over 200%
Economy 13:38
Kazakh Stock Exchange to re-invest revenues into its development
Finance 13:27
Russia’s LUKOIL to launch another project in Kazakhstan
Kazakhstan 13:14
Latest
Uzbek airport of Bukhara becomes best in CIS countries
Economy 14:33
Azerbaijan-Poland business forum held in Baku
Politics 14:31
Assets of Azerbaijan’s State Agency for Housing Construction exceed 100M manats
Economy 14:29
Kazakhstan to change budget formatting system
Finance 14:16
China says hopes Canada understands consequences of siding with U.S.
Other News 14:05
Azerbaijan to raise issue of Azerbaijani officer killed by Armenia at int'l organizations
Politics 14:01
Azerbaijani, Polish presidents make press statements (PHOTO)
Politics 13:47
Number of active vehicles down in Turkey
Turkey 13:45
Turkmen Embassy in Georgia hosts presentation of first Caspian Economic Forum
Georgia 13:41