Iran continues to impose tariffs on date exports

4 June 2019 15:46 (UTC+04:00)

Access to paid information is limited

News on the website Trend.az marked as , is available ONLY to subscribers of TREND International News Agency.

If you are a subscriber of TREND News Agency, enter your login and password:

azericard

Get the news now

You can read the article by sending an SMS from your mobile phone.

For this, you must first select the country of your mobile operator:

If you have already received the password, enter it here and click to continue to read the article:

SMS-services are being provided by SmsCoin | Report a problem

Subscription Information

To subscribe to the publication TREND, getting paid access to the news agency, advertising and purchasing photos, please contact us:

Phone: (+994 12) 437-12-68
E-mail: sales@trend.az

To subscribe to the products of Trend, you can also send an email to subscribe@trend.az, or by filling the form below you will receive full information from sales managers to enter a paid subscription:

Capcha code
Refresh captcha
Related news
Stable foreign exchange rate positively impacts Iran's stock market
Finance 16:20
Iran temporarily bans flights in Tehran’s airspace
Iran 15:23
Iranian company earns over $1.5M from socks exports
Economy 13:05
Official: 3 obstacles standing in Iran’s way for export of non-oil products
Economy 11:52
Export value of Iran's medicinal plants to reach $1B
Economy 10:28
Iran provides electricity to North Khorasan villages for $2.3M
Economy 09:27
Latest
UK PM candidate Boris Johnson turns down chance to meet Trump
Other News 16:21
Stable foreign exchange rate positively impacts Iran's stock market
Finance 16:20
Deputy PM: those who fell from grace once can never redeem themselves
Commentary 16:06
Initial list of goods subject to labeling disclosed in Azerbaijan
Economy 15:55
Minor changes may be made to Azerbaijani Tax Code
Economy 15:49
Number of cruise liners arrived at Turkish ports in January-April 2019 disclosed
Turkey 15:45
UK's May will make clear to Trump that Huawei role is under review
Other News 15:43
Iran temporarily bans flights in Tehran’s airspace
Iran 15:23
Uzbek-Korean JV announces tender for supply of LED lights
Tenders 15:22