Iran’s Malekan County exports 5,000T of raisins

7 June 2019 08:57 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 7

By Elnur Baghishov – Trend:

More than 5,000 tons of raisins have been exported from Malekan County of Iran’s East Azerbaijan Province in the current Iranian year (started March 21, 2019).

Mohammad Bagher Khani, governor of Malekan County of East Azerbaijan Province, told journalists, Trend reports referring to IRNA.

According to Khani, the value of exported raisins is estimated at 1 trillion rials (app. $23.8 million).

He added that raisins were exported to 80 countries, including Russia, the Gulf states, and European, East Asian and African markets.

Khani said it is estimated that the export of raisin from Malekan will reach 60,000 tons.

Some 260,000 tons of grapes are grown in Malekan County of Iran’s East Azerbaijan Province, 90 percent of which is used to produce raisins. Raisin exports constitute more than 60 percent of the exports of Malekan County.

