Industrial parks, districts in Azerbaijan awaiting new investments

8 June 2019 08:00 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 8

Trend:

This year, 8 more facilities will start their work, in addition to 23 facilities already operating in industrial districts in Azerbaijan, Azerbaijani Economy Minister Shahin Mustafayev said, Trend reports with reference to local media outlets.

In total, investments worth $3.3 billion were made into 5 industrial parks operating in Azerbaijan, he noted.

In 2018 alone, $452 million was invested by residents, he said.

About 9,000 permanent jobs have been created in industrial parks, he noted.

At the next stage, the expected capital expenditure will be about $400 million, and more than 1,600 jobs will be opened additionally, he said.

He noted that so far, the total value of the products manufactured in industrial parks exceeded 1.36 billion manats, from which goods worth 250 million manats were exported.

There are five industrial parks in Azerbaijan - Sumgait Chemical, Balakhani, Mingachevir, Garadagh and Pirallahi industrial parks.

In addition to industrial parks, industrial districts also operate in Azerbaijan, which have already manufactured products worth 33 million manats. The expected level of investments is 140 million manats with the creation of up to 2,000 jobs.

The created infrastructure and tax preferences in industrial parks and districts allow being confident in new investments and in the opening of new facilities.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Foreign investments in Tunisia hit 280 mln USD in first 4 months
Other News 03:51
Azerbaijani company eyes to set up export of РVC windows, doors
Economy 7 June 19:08
Volumes of black tea spring harvest in Azerbaijani district revealed
Economy 7 June 18:33
Azerbaijani company plans to participate in construction of greenhouse complexes in Central Asia
Economy 7 June 18:29
Central Bank of Azerbaijan reveals reduction in lending to legal entities
Finance 7 June 18:23
Azerbaijani observers to participate in presidential election in Kazakhstan
Politics 7 June 16:56
Latest
Trump expected to name Philipson as top economic adviser
US 08:45
Fire in chemical store in eastern India
Other News 08:17
China issues yellow warning for rainstorms
China 07:26
Ozil ties the knot in Istanbul with Erdogan as witness
Turkey 06:45
Real Madrid sign Eden Hazard
Other News 06:09
Trump: the US, Mexico reached 'signed agreement' on migration, tariffs called olff
US 05:27
Militants attack 2 Syrian provinces in past 24 hours
Arab World 04:30
Foreign investments in Tunisia hit 280 mln USD in first 4 months
Other News 03:51
Australian police seize 1.6 tons of meth in largest ever bust
Other News 03:14