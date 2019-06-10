Russian ambassador: Russia, Azerbaijan eliminating barriers in bilateral trade

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 10

By Matanat Nasibova - Trend:

Russia and Azerbaijan, as part of fulfilling the tasks stipulated under the roadmap, are eliminating barriers in bilateral trade, Russian Ambassador to Azerbaijan Mikhail Bocharnikov said on June 10 at a press conference held at Trend News Agency.

In his words, the roadmap is being implemented, and serious consultations are taking place in this direction at the level of experts of the two countries.

“An action plan is being considered to intensify cooperation in the agro-industrial complex of our two countries,” he noted. “In parallel, a dialogue between the Business Councils of Russia and Azerbaijan, which is also reflected in the roadmap, is developing. By the way, as part of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum, a regular meeting of the Business Council was held which was a great success.”

He said that there is an increase in the development of air communication between cities of Russia and Azerbaijan.

“I can assure you that the embassies issue quite regular notifications about the expansion of officially appointed air carriers from the Russian side, with the participation of various companies that are to carry out transportation between different regions of Russia and Azerbaijan,” Bocharnikov noted.

The ambassador noted that the parties are discussing the creation of a joint production of agricultural machines in Azerbaijan, adding that this direction is attractive for both countries.

“In addition, active interaction is observed in the field of digitalization in the fiscal and budgetary spheres,” he added. “In this regard, close contacts have been established between the experts of our countries, for now at the level of discussions using existing technologies. Azerbaijan and Russia can use the digitalization process to expand bilateral economic relations. The joint action plan includes the development of priority areas of economic cooperation envisaged by the road maps, one of which is dedicated specifically to digitalization.”

“This includes the possibility of using mutual experience in the field of digitalization, for example, in the field of taxation, customs payments, electronic tracking of goods passing through the trade corridors operating between our countries,” he added. “This issue is the subject of serious discussion and study by both sides. In parallel, information is exchanged between statistical agencies of Russia and Azerbaijan, including the information on new developments in the field of statistics, exchange of experience and mutual trade.”

The ambassador noted that the implementation of all the tasks set out in the roadmap is aimed not only at eliminating trade barriers between the two countries, but also at strengthening bilateral cooperation in various areas of interaction.

