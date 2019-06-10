Customs contributions to Azerbaijan's state budget increase

10 June 2019 17:03 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 10

By Kheyraddin Nasirzade – Trend:

The State Customs Committee (SCC) of Azerbaijan transferred 341.6 million manats to the state budget in May 2019, which is 14.6 percent more than in the same period in 2018, Trend reports with reference to SCC on June 10.

Revenues to the state budget through the State Customs Committee are formed in four areas: customs duties, value added tax (VAT), excise tax and road tax.

In May 2019, revenues were as follows: from custom duties – 89.13 million manats, or 26.1 percent out of the total value of revenues; from VAT – 228.7 million manats (66.9 percent), excise duties – 20.1 million manats (5.9 percent), and from road tax - 3.6 million manats (1.1 percent).

In January-May 2019, revenues from customs duties increased by 18.3 percent, from VAT by 31.2 percent, from excise duties doubled, and from road tax increased by 17.8 percent compared to the same period last year.

In January-May 2019, contributions of Azerbaijan’s State Customs Committee to the state budget amounted to 1.73 billion manats.

($1=1.7 AZN on June 10)

