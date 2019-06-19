Russian cargo transshipment via Turkish ports exceeds 20 million tons in May

19 June 2019 11:44 (UTC+04:00)

Access to paid information is limited

News on the website Trend.az marked as , is available ONLY to subscribers of TREND International News Agency.

If you are a subscriber of TREND News Agency, enter your login and password:

azericard

Get the news now

You can read the article by sending an SMS from your mobile phone.

For this, you must first select the country of your mobile operator:

If you have already received the password, enter it here and click to continue to read the article:

SMS-services are being provided by SmsCoin | Report a problem

Subscription Information

To subscribe to the publication TREND, getting paid access to the news agency, advertising and purchasing photos, please contact us:

Phone: (+994 12) 437-12-68
E-mail: sales@trend.az

To subscribe to the products of Trend, you can also send an email to subscribe@trend.az, or by filling the form below you will receive full information from sales managers to enter a paid subscription:

Capcha code
Refresh captcha
Related news
Ambassador: Number of Azerbaijani tourists visiting Turkey to increase in 2019 (Exclusive)
Society 12:28
Uzbek, Russian JV invest over $700 M in gas production
Oil&Gas 11:31
Russia, Iran to jointly construct thermal power plants
Business 10:57
Russian Minister: Railways of Azerbaijan, Russia & Iran to be connected
Business 09:50
Erdogan Says Turkey Will Receive Russian S-400 Defence System 'Very Soon'
Turkey 02:46
Turkmen, Russian presidents mull prospects for trade & economic co-op
Economy 18 June 18:20
Latest
Italy wants EU commissioner with a top drawer economic role
Other News 12:35
Ambassador: Number of Azerbaijani tourists visiting Turkey to increase in 2019 (Exclusive)
Society 12:28
Another water channel to appear in western Turkey
Economy 12:23
CPC-Kazakhstan to purchase components via tender
Tenders 12:22
Azerbaijan's net profit from sale of hydrocarbons in 2018 revealed
Business 12:18
Tender for overhaul of roads opens in Azerbaijan's Aghdash district
Tenders 12:11
Iranian companies seek to buy plane, yielded no results
Business 12:09
Iran's third oil offering ends with no trading
Oil&Gas 11:54
Iran holds negotiations over power ties with Azerbaijan and Caspian Sea neighbors
Economy 11:51