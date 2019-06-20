Expenses of Azerbaijan's state budget exceed revenues

20 June 2019 16:22 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 20

By Kheyraddin Nasirzade - Trend:

In January-May 2019, revenues of Azerbaijan's state budget amounted to 8.999 billion manats, which is 9.1 percent more compared to January-May 2018, Trend reports referring to the country's State Statistical Committee.

Moreover, during the reported period, expenses increased by 24.1 percent and reached 9.426 billion manats.

Thus, the state budget deficit amounted to 426.8 million manats. Last year, there was surplus of 650.8 million manats during the same period.

Azerbaijan's GDP in January-May 2019 amounted to 30.608 billion manats.

According to forecasts, revenues of Azerbaijan's state budget in 2019 will amount to 23.168 billion manats, and expenses will equal to 25.19 billion manats.

