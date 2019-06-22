Uzbekistan Airways to resume flights from Tashkent to Russian Khabarovsk

22 June 2019 09:36 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 22

By Fakhri Vakilov – Trend:

The national airline Uzbekistan Airways resumes charter flights on the route Tashkent-Khabarovsk-Tashkent from July 8, 2019, Trend reports via Uzbek media.

Khabarovsk is one of the largest cities in the Russian Far East and administrative, cultural and industrial center, located in the center of the intersection of international rail and air transport routes.

In the summer season, Uzbekistan Airways will conduct flights on the route Tashkent-Khabarovsk-Tashkent on Boeing-767 aircraft. Flights will be operated once every two weeks.

Direct flights between Khabarovsk and Tashkent have not been implemented since July 2018.

The flight HY-3537 will depart from Tashkent at 10:30 am (GMT +5) and arrive in Khabarovsk at 10:30 pm (GMT + 10), travel time - 7 hours.

HY-3538 will return from Khabarovsk at 01:00 am (GMT +10) and arrive time in Tashkent at 03:30 am (GMT +5); travel time is 7 hours 30 minutes.

