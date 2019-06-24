Mobile app for online trading launched in Turkmenistan

24 June 2019 15:17 (UTC+04:00)

Access to paid information is limited

News on the website Trend.az marked as , is available ONLY to subscribers of TREND International News Agency.

If you are a subscriber of TREND News Agency, enter your login and password:

azericard

Get the news now

You can read the article by sending an SMS from your mobile phone.

For this, you must first select the country of your mobile operator:

If you have already received the password, enter it here and click to continue to read the article:

SMS-services are being provided by SmsCoin | Report a problem

Subscription Information

To subscribe to the publication TREND, getting paid access to the news agency, advertising and purchasing photos, please contact us:

Phone: (+994 12) 437-12-68
E-mail: sales@trend.az

To subscribe to the products of Trend, you can also send an email to subscribe@trend.az, or by filling the form below you will receive full information from sales managers to enter a paid subscription:

Capcha code
Refresh captcha
Related news
Afghan security adviser holds talks in Turkmenistan
Economy 15:15
Russian oil company signs new agreement with Turkmenistan
Economy 13:34
Turkmenistan inks major deal with Russia’s KAMAZ
Economy 11:18
EU consulting Turkmenistan in promoting home décor, textile products to world markets
Central Asia 10:51
Amount of cargo transshipment from Turkmenistan via Turkish ports disclosed
Economy 10:49
Turkmenistan aims to increase electricity exports to Afghanistan
Oil&Gas 10:16
Latest
Corporate deposits drop in Kazakhstan
Finance 15:54
Bulk of ICT services in Azerbaijan falls on private sector
Business 15:50
Pompeo visits Saudi Arabia as U.S. prods Iran for talks
Other News 15:48
Iran discloses revenues not returned to country's economy
Business 15:30
Iran's Planning and Budget Organization does not get loans from banks - official
Iran 15:26
Opposition in Georgia continues to demand resignation of Minister of Internal Affairs
Georgia 15:26
Afghan security adviser holds talks in Turkmenistan
Economy 15:15
Georgian winery announced winner of EU prize
Economy 15:11
Islamic banks of Kazakhstan expand assets
Finance 15:02