Gold production increasing in Azerbaijan

25 June 2019 07:00 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 25

By Kheyraddin Nasirzade – Trend:

Some 1,395 kilograms of gold were extracted in Azerbaijan in January-May 2019, which is 9.8 percent more than in the same period of 2018, Trend reports referring to the Azerbaijani State Statistics Committee.

Silver production in Azerbaijan increased by 18.1 percent in January-May 2019 compared to the same period of 2018. According to the statistics, the total volume of the extracted silver and concentrates reached 1,364 kilograms in January-May 2019.

Some 805 tons of copper ore and concentrates (44.9-percent growth) were extracted in January-May 2019.

As of June 1, 2019, finished copper ore stocks reached 552.2 tons, gold ore - 219 kilograms, silver ore - 590.4 kilograms.

Two companies are operating in the sphere of extraction of precious metals in Azerbaijan - Anglo Asian Mining and AzerGold state company.

