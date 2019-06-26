EU initiates two new projects in Georgia

26 June 2019 11:20 (UTC+04:00)

Access to paid information is limited

News on the website Trend.az marked as , is available ONLY to subscribers of TREND International News Agency.

If you are a subscriber of TREND News Agency, enter your login and password:

azericard

Get the news now

You can read the article by sending an SMS from your mobile phone.

For this, you must first select the country of your mobile operator:

If you have already received the password, enter it here and click to continue to read the article:

SMS-services are being provided by SmsCoin | Report a problem

Subscription Information

To subscribe to the publication TREND, getting paid access to the news agency, advertising and purchasing photos, please contact us:

Phone: (+994 12) 437-12-68
E-mail: sales@trend.az

To subscribe to the products of Trend, you can also send an email to subscribe@trend.az, or by filling the form below you will receive full information from sales managers to enter a paid subscription:

Capcha code
Refresh captcha
Related news
Protest actions continue in Georgia, some go on hunger strike
Georgia 10:13
Ashgabat, Bucharest agree to intensify trade, economic co-op
Economy 25 June 19:17
EU officials to visit regions of Azerbaijan
Business 25 June 18:09
Georgian ministry changes forecast for electricity imports
Economy 25 June 17:44
Azerbaijan-Montenegro trade growing
Business 25 June 17:35
Uzbekistan Airways intends to transport Russian tourists to Georgia
Economy 25 June 16:11
Latest
Azerbaijani state leasing company opens tender to buy software
Tenders 12:08
SOCAR Integrated Drilling Trust opens tender to buy spare parts
Tenders 12:08
Macron calls for synergies, alliances' to strengthen Renault-Nissan
Other News 12:06
Saudi minister says Kushner's plan could succeed if there is 'hope of peace'
Other News 11:39
MP: Azerbaijan has strong and disciplined army
Politics 11:38
Azerbaijani MP urges PACE to take strict steps towards Armenia (PHOTO)
Politics 11:23
First VP: Main strength of Azerbaijani army - fighting spirit, selfless love of soldiers and officers to Motherland
Politics 11:11
Pompeo meets India PM Modi for talks on trade, defense
Other News 11:04
Aftermath Kazakh Arys city explosion: body count rising
Kazakhstan 10:50