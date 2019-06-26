Cargo transportation up in Azerbaijan

26 June 2019 23:00 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 26

By Kheyraddin Nasirzade - Trend:

Some 90.5 million tons of cargo were transported in Azerbaijan in January-May 2019, which is two percent more than in the same period of 2018, Trend reports referring the Azerbaijani State Statistics Committee’s report.

In the total volume of goods transported in January-May 2019, 62.8 percent of goods were transported by vehicles, 27.8 percent - by pipelines, 6.5 percent - by railway, 2.8 percent - by ships and 0.1 percent - by planes.

As many as 791.1 million people were carried by passenger transport in January-May 2019, which is 1.5 percent more than in the same period of 2018. The majority (87.3 percent) of the passengers were transported by vehicles, 12.5 percent - by metro, and the remainder - by other types of transport.

Some 5.8 million tons of cargo and 1.3 million passengers were carried by railway in January-May 2019, which is 5.7 percent and 21 percent more than in the same period of 2018.

On average, the number of loaded railcars amounted to 277, unloaded – 392 per day. The average daily load of railcars in the northern direction of the railway amounted to 10,800 tons, in the western direction – 4,300 tons, in the southern direction – 700 tons.

Some 2.56 million tons of cargo were transported by ships in January-May 2019, which is 27.6 percent less than in the same period of 2018. Some 27.6 percent of the transported cargo accounted for oil cargo. The volume of cargo handled in the Azerbaijani ports in January-May 2019 amounted to 3.35 million tons, 91.4 percent of which accounted for transit cargo (3.07 million tons).

As of June 1, 2019, the volume of cargo remaining in the ports reached 99,400 tons.

The number of passengers transported by ships increased by 18.3 percent and reached 7,100 people in January-March 2019 compared to the same period of 2018.

In January-May 2019, 56.9 million tons of cargo were transported by vehicles, which by 2.4 percent more than in the same period of 2018.

Some 690.4 million people were transported by vehicles (an increase of 1.8 percent in January-May 2019 compared to the same period of 2018). Some 95.9 percent of the passengers were transported by buses and 4.1 percent - by taxi. Cargo turnover increased by 2.4 percent, while passenger turnover – by 1.9 percent.

Some 98.6 million people were transported by metro, which is 0.9 percent less compared to the same period of 2018.

In January-May 2019, some 856,200 passengers were transported by planes, which is 3.4 percent more than in the same period of 2018, and 0.2 percent of the transportation by planes accounted for the private sector. Cargo transportation by planes decreased by 9.9 percent and reached 79,900 tons for the year.

