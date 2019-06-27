Azerbaijani “Ozsut” company to expand its branch network in Baku

27 June 2019 17:53 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 27

By Matanat Nasibova - Trend:

The Azerbaijani manufacturer of sweets and flour products - “Ozsut”, will soon open a new, fourth branch in Baku, Uzeyir Hajiyev, the manager of this company, told Trend.

He said that the new branch will start operating in early August this year.

“The company also owns a network of restaurants, shops and cafes,” he noted. “We are a subsidiary of Turkey’s Ozsut, which has about 200 branches throughout Turkey. All of our company’s products are designed for domestic consumption. There is serious competition in this market but we are trying to maintain stable sales through good customer base and fairly high consumer demand.”

The manager of the company said that in the nearest plans of “Ozsut” include expansion of the product varieties and the menu of restaurants.

“Ozsut” has been operating in Azerbaijan since 2014.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Important changes in medical sphere adopted in Azerbaijan
Society 18:36
Women’s universities may appear in Turkey for first time
Turkey 18:26
Azerbaijan’s Depository Center inks deal on clearing, settlement on securities with banks
Business 18:18
Azerbaijan-EU ties intensively developing
Politics 18:16
Chief of IMF's Mission to Azerbaijan talks country's GDP
Business 17:51
Chief of IMF's Mission to Azerbaijan talks privatization of IBA
Business 17:25
Latest
Turkmenistan aims at exporting household chemicals
Turkmenistan 18:51
Important changes in medical sphere adopted in Azerbaijan
Society 18:36
Irish banking sector interests in investing in Georgia
Economy 18:34
Women’s universities may appear in Turkey for first time
Turkey 18:26
Uzbekistan Airways opens tender to purchase hydraulic lifter
Tenders 18:20
Azerbaijan’s Depository Center inks deal on clearing, settlement on securities with banks
Business 18:18
Azerbaijan-EU ties intensively developing
Politics 18:16
Azerbaijan hosts first assembly of its Association of Travel Agencies
Tourism 17:55
Chief of IMF's Mission to Azerbaijan talks country's GDP
Business 17:51