Azerbaijani “Ozsut” company to expand its branch network in Baku

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 27

By Matanat Nasibova - Trend:

The Azerbaijani manufacturer of sweets and flour products - “Ozsut”, will soon open a new, fourth branch in Baku, Uzeyir Hajiyev, the manager of this company, told Trend.

He said that the new branch will start operating in early August this year.

“The company also owns a network of restaurants, shops and cafes,” he noted. “We are a subsidiary of Turkey’s Ozsut, which has about 200 branches throughout Turkey. All of our company’s products are designed for domestic consumption. There is serious competition in this market but we are trying to maintain stable sales through good customer base and fairly high consumer demand.”

The manager of the company said that in the nearest plans of “Ozsut” include expansion of the product varieties and the menu of restaurants.

“Ozsut” has been operating in Azerbaijan since 2014.

