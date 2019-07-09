Russia’s Uralkhimmash expects to return to Azerbaijani market

9 July 2019 15:57 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, July 9

By Kamala Mammadli – Trend:

Russian industrial equipment manufacturer Uralkhimmash intends to resume cooperation with Azerbaijani enterprises and supply its products to the Azerbaijani market, CEO of the company Aleksandr Maksimov said at the INNOPROM exhibition, Trend reports.

According to CEO, the company, based in Yekaterinburg, is expanding supplies of equipment in Russia, and plans to return to the markets of Azerbaijan and Japan.

Until the early 2000s, Uralkhimmash supplied its products to Azerbaijan. According to the available information, the last time such contacts took place was in 2004, when a batch of equipment (six baker’s yeast separators) was sent to Azerbaijan’s Azermaya company.

Given the active cooperation of the petrochemical industry of Azerbaijan (in which SOCAR is leading) with Russia’s Gazprombank, Uralkhimmash’s intentions may be fruitful. The bank is the majority shareholder of the Yekaterinburg enterprise.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Budgetary issues of UNESCO World Heritage Committee being considered in Baku
Society 16:19
Azerbaijan’s TITAN GROUP talks on export of refrigeration equipment abroad
Economy 15:49
Uzbekistan boosts co-op with Russia's Tatarstan in agriculture
Economy 15:34
FM: Main task of Azerbaijani diplomacy - liberation of lands from occupation
Politics 15:30
Azerbaijani MP: agricultural insurance project in Azerbaijan to improve insurance market
Economy 15:20
President Ilham Aliyev, President of European Council Donald Tusk make press statements (PHOTO)
Politics 15:19
Latest
AD India: Heydar Aliyev Center in Baku is more a ‘philosophy’ than an architectural marvel
Society 16:29
Budgetary issues of UNESCO World Heritage Committee being considered in Baku
Society 16:19
New infrastructure facility of Azerbaijan's Naval Forces opens (PHOTO/VIDEO)
Politics 16:12
OSCE mission to monitor parliamentary elections in Uzbekistan
Economy 16:03
Meat import down in Kazakhstan
Economy 15:53
Azerbaijan’s TITAN GROUP talks on export of refrigeration equipment abroad
Economy 15:49
Electric Mini production to begin at UK plant in late 2019
Other News 15:46
Iran reveals cost of Caspian Sea water transfer project
Economy 15:44
Uzbekistan boosts co-op with Russia's Tatarstan in agriculture
Economy 15:34