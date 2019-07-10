Iran exports clothing to Russia, Yemen, Afghanistan

10 July 2019 16:08 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, July 10

By Elnur Baghishov - Trend:

Clothes produced in Iran are exported to Afghanistan, Iraq, Russia and Yemen, Chairman of Iranian association of clothing manufacturers and sellers Abulgasim Shirazi said, Trend reports via Tasnim News Agency.

Main goals of the association for the current Iranian year (March 21, 2019-March 20, 2020) include increasing both production and exports, he said.

Presently, the share of domestic production in Iran's clothing market is 70-80 percent, he added.

After the ban on clothing imports from abroad, local manufacturers are striving to increase production and quality, Shirazi said.

