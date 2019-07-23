First cargo to be delivered from Turkey to Georgia on new railway on July 23

Baku, Azerbaijan, July 23

By Tamilla Mammadova – Trend

The first cargo will be delivered via Baku-Tbilisi-Kars railway from Turkey to Georgia on July 23, says JSC Georgian Railways, Trend reports with reference to apsny.ge.

The ceremony on the occasion of the freight arrival will be attended by CEO of JSC Georgian Railways David Peradze.

A train of five cars departs from the logistics center in the Erzurum region of Turkey to arrive in Tbilisi, the Georgian capital.

Baku-Tbilisi-Kars (BTK) railway line is a regional railway directly connecting Kars in Turkey, Tbilisi in Georgia and Baku in Azerbaijan to transport both passengers and cargo freight. Currently, the Baku-Tbilisi-Kars railway is working in a test mode. The total estimated cost of the project is $600mln ($422mln excluding infrastructure costs).

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news