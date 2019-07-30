Exports of goods via “single window” in Azerbaijan exceed $70M

Baku, Azerbaijan, July 30

By Eldar Janashvili - Trend:

The total export value of Azerbaijani products through a “single window” in July 2019 amounted to $71.8 million, Trend reports with reference to the Export Review of the Center for Analysis of Economic Reforms and Communications.

Georgia ranks first among the countries importing Azerbaijani products through a “single window”, the country accounts for 29 percent of all exports.

The top five countries in terms of exports also include Russia (26 percent), Iran (6 percent), Turkey (5 percent) and Vietnam (4 percent). Other countries importing Azerbaijani products through a “single window” are Kazakhstan, the UK and Malaysia (3 percent each) and also Sweden (1 percent).

In total, in July, goods worth $8.1 million were exported through a “single window”, and this makes 16.9 percent of the total exports value.

($1= 1.7 manats on July 30)

