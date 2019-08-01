Azerbaijani company “Sab” to produce new types of dairy products

1 August 2019 09:39 (UTC+04:00)

Access to paid information is limited

News on the website Trend.az marked as , is available ONLY to subscribers of TREND International News Agency.

If you are a subscriber of TREND News Agency, enter your login and password:

azericard

Get the news now

You can read the article by sending an SMS from your mobile phone.

For this, you must first select the country of your mobile operator:

If you have already received the password, enter it here and click to continue to read the article:

SMS-services are being provided by SmsCoin | Report a problem

Subscription Information

To subscribe to the publication TREND, getting paid access to the news agency, advertising and purchasing photos, please contact us:

Phone: (+994 12) 437-12-68
E-mail: sales@trend.az

To subscribe to the products of Trend, you can also send an email to subscribe@trend.az, or by filling the form below you will receive full information from sales managers to enter a paid subscription:

Capcha code
Refresh captcha
Related news
99% of welding completed along TAP's onshore route
Oil&Gas 09:52
Agency for Agrarian Services talks spread of anthrax among cattle in Azerbaijan (EXCLUSIVE)
Society 09:50
Azerbaijani currency rates for August 1
Business 09:46
Azerbaijan Railways CJSC appoints new press secretary
Society 09:42
Armenia violates ceasefire with Azerbaijan 17 times
Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 09:42
Azerbaijani biscuit factory to increase production of flour products
Economy 09:39
Latest
99% of welding completed along TAP's onshore route
Oil&Gas 09:52
Agency for Agrarian Services talks spread of anthrax among cattle in Azerbaijan (EXCLUSIVE)
Society 09:50
Azerbaijani currency rates for August 1
Business 09:46
Azerbaijan Railways CJSC appoints new press secretary
Society 09:42
Armenia violates ceasefire with Azerbaijan 17 times
Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 09:42
Azerbaijani biscuit factory to increase production of flour products
Economy 09:39
South Korea warns removing Japan's white list would affect security cooperation
Other News 09:39
Turkmenistan increases export of fruits and vegetables
Economy 09:15
Iran, Georgia sign MoU in transportation sphere
Iran 09:09