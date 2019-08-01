Prices for non-food products in Uzbekistan increases

1 August 2019 14:30 (UTC+04:00)

Access to paid information is limited

News on the website Trend.az marked as , is available ONLY to subscribers of TREND International News Agency.

If you are a subscriber of TREND News Agency, enter your login and password:

azericard

Get the news now

You can read the article by sending an SMS from your mobile phone.

For this, you must first select the country of your mobile operator:

If you have already received the password, enter it here and click to continue to read the article:

SMS-services are being provided by SmsCoin | Report a problem

Subscription Information

To subscribe to the publication TREND, getting paid access to the news agency, advertising and purchasing photos, please contact us:

Phone: (+994 12) 437-12-68
E-mail: sales@trend.az

To subscribe to the products of Trend, you can also send an email to subscribe@trend.az, or by filling the form below you will receive full information from sales managers to enter a paid subscription:

Capcha code
Refresh captcha
Related news
Belarus, Uzbekistan sign 12 documents
Economy 15:47
Kyrgyzstan, Uzbekistan abandon idea of ​​exchanging disputed areas
Economy 15:39
Uzbek State Statistics Committee publishes changes in food prices for July
Economy 13:53
Volkswagen to produce 4 car models in Uzbekistan
Economy 13:50
Prices in consumer market of Uzbekistan increases by 5.2%
Economy 13:01
Kyrgyzstan plans to borrow $100M from Uzbekistan
Economy 12:08
Latest
Azerbaijan’s Nakhchivan biscuit factory to launch new production line
Economy 16:01
Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan downs oil exports
Oil&Gas 15:59
BP ups output from Shah Deniz
Oil&Gas 15:56
Number of DOST centers to increase in Azerbaijan
Business 15:54
Income of Georgian Railway JSC increases by 23%
Economy 15:52
BP reveals volume of capex on South Caucasus Pipeline
Oil&Gas 15:51
Azerbaijani central bank: US dollar loan compensations fully paid
Business 15:47
Belarus, Uzbekistan sign 12 documents
Economy 15:47
Yum Brands same-store sales beat Wall Street expectations
Other News 15:43