Measures of entrepreneurship dev't discussed in Kazakhstan

1 August 2019 16:13 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, August 1

By Nargiz Sadikhova - Trend:

The prospects of entrepreneurship development and measures of low-income families support were discussed in Kazakhstan’s capital Nur-Sultan, Trend reports with reference to press office of the city’s akimat (administrative center).

The topics were discussed during the meeting of the Governor of the city Altai Kulginov and the Member of the Board of Directors of DAMU Entrepreneurship Development Fund Gaukhar Buribayeva. Leadership of The national chamber of entrepreneurs of the Republic of Kazakhstan "Atameken" and the DAMU branch in Nur-Sultan also participated in the meeting.

During the meeting the governor of the city named a list of priority areas.

“The attention should be focused on realization of economy of simple things sectors. This program allows entrepreneurs to borrow loans, the interest rate of which equals six percent a year. The unification of seven existing programs into one is also necessary. Overall, the total sum of assets reaches some seven billion tenge,” he said.

Thus, since the beginning of funding support programs realization some 1,800 entities of private entrepreneurship were supported, which created over 9,000 new a kept some 18,000 existing work places.

Following the end of the meeting parties agreed to strengthen cooperation in area of entrepreneurship support.

---

