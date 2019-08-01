Measures to start pigs meat export discussed in Kazakhstan

Baku, Azerbaijan, August 1

By Nargiz Sadikhova - Trend:

The issues of increasing productivity of pig farms for future start of meat export were discussed in Kazakhstan, Trend reports with reference to press office of The national chamber of entrepreneurs of Kazakhstan Atameken.

The discussion took place during the seminar held at Leninskoye livestock complex in Kazakhstan’s Kostanay region.

“The pig farms in Kazakhstan have large export potential. But Kazakhstan has nothing to offer foreign partners yet, due to the fact that local farms only meet the country’s demand by 60 percent,” the report said.

“We have presented technology, which is used on our farm. For example, the equipment for artificial insemination allows to save up on providing for male pigs. One male pig costs us up to 400,000 tenge. Considering how many male pigs are needed on the farms that is a lot of money. The equipment for artificial insemination allows to keep only four male pigs on the farm. The ultrasound machine, which allows to detect pregnancy of the pig on early stages is also very useful,” the director of Leninskoye livestock complex Anatoly Zloy said.

The topic of infectious diseases was also covered, including what safety measures to take and what vaccines to use.

The farmers from Kostanay, Pavlodar, Almaty, Petropavlovsk cities of Kazakhstan and Russia have participated in the seminar.

---

Follow the author on twitter: @nargiz_sadikh

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news