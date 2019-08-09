How did consumer prices in Azerbaijan change in July?

9 August 2019 14:23 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, Aug. 9

By Kamala Mammadli – Trend:

Prices for consumer goods and services in Azerbaijan increased by 2.7 percent in January-July 2019 compared to the same period in 2018, Trend reports referring to State Statistical Committee of Azerbaijan.

According to the report, prices grew by 3.1 percent for food, drinks and tobacco products, by 1.3 percent for non-food products, and by 3 percent for paid services to the population.

Prices for consumer goods and services increased by 0.1 percent in July compared to the figures for June, and by 0.2 percent for prices for non-food products and 0.1 percent for paid services to the population. Meanwhile, food, beverage and tobacco prices dropped by 1.1 percent.

It was noted that a decrease in prices was observed over a month for products such as chicken, sausages, cheese, cottage cheese, butter and vegetable oils, apricots, peaches, energy drink and mineral water, tea, cocoa and ice cream. In turn, prices for beef, lamb, fish, rice, buckwheat, pasta, lemons, strawberries, cabbage, tomatoes, cucumbers, onions and potatoes increased . No significant change was observed in prices for other products.

Follow the author on Twitter: @kamala_mammadli

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Tourists may enter Azerbaijan’s Sheki Khans’ Palace after restoration work
Tourism 12:29
Uzbekistan's project in TOP-5 refining, petrochemical projects in Caspian Sea, Central Asia
Oil&Gas 12:03
TANAP project receives Green World Awards 2019
Oil&Gas 12:01
Azerbaijani president congratulates president of Singapore
Politics 11:03
TAP completes excavation work for microtunnel in Italy
Oil&Gas 10:41
Number of incoming tourists up in Azerbaijan in July
Society 10:26
Latest
Iran Ministry of Energy offers solutions for crypto currency mining
Economy 15:11
U.S. asks South Korea to send troops to Strait of Hormuz
Other News 15:11
Uzbek-Chinese JV establishes co-op with Russian Aeroflot
Economy 15:04
Iran to construct second track at Tehran-Qazvin railway route
Economy 15:01
Exports of goods from Georgia up by over 10% (Exclusive)
Economy 14:47
Russian female injured in bus accident in Turkey’s Antalya
Turkey 14:40
Belarusian concern increases supply to Uzbek market
Economy 14:39
Tunisian PM Chahed submits bid to run for president
Arab World 14:39
Iran to launch Manjil-Roudbar railway connection in 2020
Economy 14:24