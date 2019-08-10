EBRD discloses volume of loans for implementation of green projects in Azerbaijan

10 August 2019 07:00 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, Aug. 10

By Sara Israfilbayova – Trend:

To date, the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) has allocated 350 million euros to green investments through 26 projects in Azerbaijan, EBRD told Trend.

The bank stressed the support being rendered by Baku Electronics which is a leading retailer of consumer electronic goods and home appliances in Azerbaijan.

"Baku Electronics (BE) is a long-term client of the EBRD," the bank said. "The cooperation started in 2007 when BE received its first loan to finance the construction of a new techno store. The EBRD supported BE with two more loans in 2010 and 2012 and helped expand its operations."

"In 2013 as a result of the successful expansion of its operations, Baku Electronics developed the investment programme that included the construction of new techno-stores to be financed with an EBRD loan of $13 million," the bank said.

As reported, the latest transaction with BE was signed in June 2018. "It was to finance BE's working capital needs, which increased because of new store openings. BE also expanded its product range and introduced a new segment to its portfolio, which consisted of home and décor textile," the bank said

The EBRD is a leading investor in Azerbaijan. The bank has invested about 3.3 billion euros in various spheres, namely energy, infrastructure, banking, industry and trade.

----

Follow the author on Twitter: @IsrafilbekovaS

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
UEG President: Gymnaestrada is very event to feel value of active life
Society 9 August 20:36
Weekly turnover at Baku Stock Exchange exceeds 330M manats
Finance 9 August 20:35
TOP-20 banks of Azerbaijan in terms of interest income
Finance 9 August 20:21
TOP-20 banks of Azerbaijan in terms of interest expenses
Finance 9 August 20:03
SOCAR announces methanol production volumes
Finance 9 August 19:39
Azerbaijani FM decides on 3 Ukrainian citizens who illegally visited Nagorno-Karabakh region
Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 9 August 18:39
Latest
Around 1 mln people relocated in eastern China as Typhoon Lekima strikes
China 07:41
El Paso shooter confesses he was targeting Mexicans
Other News 06:19
Two dead, one injured in boat collision in Greek waters
Europe 05:35
China’s growth to slow in 2019 due to Trump’s tariffs - IMF
China 04:50
7 more bodies recovered in monsoon landslide in southern Myanmar
Other News 04:01
45 illegal immigrants rescued off Libya's western coast
Other News 03:15
Ten Syrian soldiers killed when repelling militant attack
Arab World 02:28
Some parts of UK left without electricity after major power failure
Europe 01:51
Pompeo hails U.S.-Turkey talks over Syria issues
US 01:13