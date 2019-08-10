Investments co-op with Germany discussed in Kazakhstan

10 August 2019 13:02 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, August 10

By Nargiz Sadikhova - Trend:

Relevant issues of strengthening investments cooperation with Germany were discussed in Kazakhstan, Trend reports with reference to press office of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan.

The discussion was held during the meeting between the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan Beibut Atamkulov with Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Germany to Kazakhstan Tilo Klinner.

Furthermore, during the meeting parties discussed the plan of bilateral visits and events on the high and highest level organization, including the visit of Atamkulov to Berlin later this month.

Parties also discussed relevant issues of creating as much as possible comfortable conditions for the work of German investors in Kazakhstan and investments cooperation strengthening, having highlighted the importance of Kazakh-German Intergovernmental Working Group on Trade and Economic Cooperation, Kazakh-German Business Council for Strategic Cooperation and Berlin Eurasian Club in this process.

Separate attention during the meeting has been given to cooperation in humanitarian sphere.

Germany is one of the major trade partners of Kazakhstan. During 2018 the trade turnover between countries amounted to $2.1 billion, which is 10.8 percent more compared to 2017.

Furthermore, during last 13 year the direct investments inflow from Germany to Kazakhstan exceeded $8.6 billion. Some 90 percent of German investments in Kazakhstan account for non-raw materials sector, including support and development of small and medium business ventures.

