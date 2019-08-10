Cargo transportation to Azerbaijan via Georgia’s Batumi port revealed

10 August 2019 21:00 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, Aug.10

By Leman Zeynalova – Trend:

The total volume of cargo transportation via Georgia’s Batumi port to Azerbaijan amounted to 192,560 tons in January-July 2019, Batumi Sea Port Ltd. told Trend.

"Of this volume, 125,582 tons accounted for raw sugar. Moreover, 31,498 tons of palm oil, 23,092 tons of soya, 9,079 tons of corn oil and 3,308 tons of spar were transported via Batumi port to Azerbaijan in January-July 2019," added the source.

The total volume of cargo transportation from Azerbaijan via Georgia’s Batumi port stood at 26,119 tons as of 2018.

As much as 22,126 tons of the abovementioned figure accounted for industrial oil, while 3,993 tons fall on bentonite transportation from the country.

This is while the total volume of cargo transportation from Batumi port to Azerbaijan amounted to 336,702 tons.

Of this volume, 183,315 tons accounted for raw sugar. Moreover, 53,850 tons of palm oil, 62,887 tons of soya, 20,512 tons of rails, 12,809 tons of corn oil, 3,322 tons of laminate and 8 tons of tanks were transported from Batumi port to Azerbaijan in 2018.

---

Follow the author on Twitter: @Lyaman_Zeyn

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Georgia's economic growth reaches nearly 5% in 1H2019
Economy 14:23
Georgia's energy sector remains one of most investment-friendly sectors
Economy 13:06
Georgian wines cost the highest in US
Economy 12:02
FDI inflows remains key source of financing in Georgia (Exclusive)
Economy 11:26
Armenia violates ceasefire with Azerbaijan 20 times
Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 09:42
EBRD discloses volume of loans for implementation of green projects in Azerbaijan
Economy 07:00
Latest
One person injured in shooting at mosque in Norway - police
Europe 21:17
U.S. service member killed in Iraq: coalition statement
US 20:13
Southern Yemen separatists seize government camps in Aden
Arab World 19:27
Trump says Kim ready to start negotiations as soon as US-South Korea drills over
US 18:50
Minister: Army building is developing at high level in Azerbaijan
Politics 18:36
Car bomb in Libyan city of Benghazi kills two U.N. staff:
World 18:18
Turkmenistan's GDP keeps growing
Turkmenistan 17:34
Tender to purchase chemical solutions, lab equipment opens in Turkmenistan
Tenders 17:27
Erdogan talks on Turkey's new victory over terrorists
Turkey 17:17