Azerbaijani industrial parks manufacture products worth over 1.5B AZN (Exclusive)

Baku, Azerbaijan, Aug. 10

By Eldar Janashvili – Trend:

Industrial parks in Azerbaijan have manufactured products worth over 1.5 billion manats to date and have exported products worth 300 million manats, Sumgayit Chemical Industrial Park told Trend.

During the first half of 2019, products worth more than 300 million manats were manufactured in industrial parks, about 50 percent of which were exported.

As of today, $3.3 billion has been invested in Azerbaijan’s industrial parks.

It was noted that Azerbaijan successfully continues to work in industrial parks created to ensure the sustainable development of innovative and high-tech competitive industry, non-oil sector, increase the country's accessibility to local and foreign investments and employment in the manufacturing sector.

Moreover, three industrial enterprises began their production activities in the first half of 2019, two of which - the SOCAR Carbamide plant and the SOCAR Polymer factory for the production of high-density polyethylene - are located in the Sumgayit Chemical Industrial Park. Also, the Diamed Co. syringe factory has been commissioned in the Pirallahi Industrial Park.

Two more enterprises are planned to be launched in the Sumgayit Chemical Industrial Park during the second half of 2019, namely for the production of bags for industrial use and of glass sheets through the method of thermoforming. A joint venture of Azerbaijan and Russia for the production of medicines is also planned to be established in the Pirallahi Industrial Park.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news