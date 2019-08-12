Water tariffs to be raised in Uzbekistan

Baku, Azerbaijan, August 12

By Nargiz Sadikhova – Trend:

Uzbekistan’s water supplying venture Suvsoz has announced the increase of tariffs on cold water in the country’s capital Tashkent city starting from August 24, Trend reports with reference to the press office of Suvsoz.

“In accordance to the resolution of the city’s administrative center of August 2, 2019, the validity of a special surcharge of 100 soums to the tariffs of the drinking water supply has been extended and a special 100 soums surcharge on sewerage services has been established,” the report said.

“Thus, taking into consideration the surcharge, cold water will cost 410 soums or $0.047 per cubic meter instead of current 280 soums and 100 soums of surcharge, whereas the sewerage services will now cost 350 soums or $0.04 per cubic meter instead of current 235 soums plus 100 soums of surcharge,” the statement said.

---

Follow the author on twitter: @nargiz_sadikh

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news