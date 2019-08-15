Major problems in Iran's mining sector

Tehran, Iran, Aug.15

Iran's mine sector is facing various problems that require support from the government and the private sector, Head of Iran Mine House Mohammad Reza Bahraman told Trend.

"The costs of produced minerals are high due to old machinery expenses, as far as the minerals production line goes," he said.

"Another important issue is that the current infrastructure is not enough for growth of the mine sector and needs to be developed. That requires government cooperation with the private sector, as well as facilitating the related regulations for infrastructure investments," he noted.

Bahraman went on to mention another problem - most mines are glued to individual or legal entities that own mine lands.

"The miners are the government's work force, and according to law, the government is responsible to defend these people from possible legal conflicts," he indicated.

Bahraman went on to add that exports of surplus minerals are wasting the national resources and capital.

"The private sector is constantly trying to improve the production, specially the machinery line production," he noted. "In this regard, a machinery committee has been established, and the talks are ongoing with the government to import new or second-hand machinery to solve the mining sector's problems."

