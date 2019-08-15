Uzbekistan, Belarus set up JV

15 August 2019 12:48 (UTC+04:00)

Access to paid information is limited

News on the website Trend.az marked as , is available ONLY to subscribers of TREND International News Agency.

If you are a subscriber of TREND News Agency, enter your login and password:

azericard

Get the news now

You can read the article by sending an SMS from your mobile phone.

For this, you must first select the country of your mobile operator:

If you have already received the password, enter it here and click to continue to read the article:

SMS-services are being provided by SmsCoin | Report a problem

Subscription Information

To subscribe to the publication TREND, getting paid access to the news agency, advertising and purchasing photos, please contact us:

Phone: (+994 12) 437-12-68
E-mail: sales@trend.az

To subscribe to the products of Trend, you can also send an email to subscribe@trend.az, or by filling the form below you will receive full information from sales managers to enter a paid subscription:

Capcha code
Refresh captcha
Related news
Uzbek stock market on the rise
Finance 12:16
Uzbekistan, South Korea sign about 10 memorandums
Economy 11:45
Uzbek-Korean JV opens tender to buy spare parts
Tenders 11:07
Uzbekistan announces record share of investment in GDP
Economy 09:59
Japan intends to expand investment co-op with Uzbekistan
Economy 09:58
Germany to introduce its technologies in Uzbek agriculture
Economy 14 August 18:06
Latest
Azerbaijan’s FIMSA supports transition to cashless society
Finance 13:01
AZERNEWS releases another print issue
Business 12:58
Azerbaijani team wins int'l Sea Cup-2019 competition
Politics 12:56
Azerbaijan leads in direct foreign investments in Georgia
Economy 12:50
Kazakhstan increases retail trade by over 5%
Economy 12:40
Oil prices steady after big drop on recession concerns, inventory rise
Other News 12:40
'Punch in the gut' as scientists find micro plastic in Arctic ice
Other News 12:37
Belarusian auto industry representatives discuss new agreements with Turkmenistan
Economy 12:24
Azerbaijani oil prices up
Oil&Gas 12:21