SCO heads of government to meet in Uzbekistan

By Fakhri Vakilov -Trend:

The meeting of the prime ministers of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) countries will be held in the Uzbek capital of Tashkent from October 31 to November 1, Trend reports citing IA TASS.

Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Russia Igor Morgulov announced this at a meeting of the Council of National Coordinators of SCO.

The deputy minister said that prior to the meeting, a series of consultations will be held at the level of deputy foreign ministers.

The Shanghai Cooperation Organization was established in 2001. Its main goals are to strengthen mutual trust, friendship and good neighborliness, and to promote effective cooperation in the political, trade, economic, cultural, humanitarian and other fields.

The SCO includes India, Kazakhstan, China, Kyrgyzstan, Pakistan, Russia, Tajikistan and Uzbekistan. Observers of the organization are Afghanistan, Belarus, Iran and Mongolia.

