Azerbaijan’s Atena company expanding range of dairy products

22 August 2019 17:21 (UTC+04:00)

Access to paid information is limited

News on the website Trend.az marked as , is available ONLY to subscribers of TREND International News Agency.

If you are a subscriber of TREND News Agency, enter your login and password:

azericard

Get the news now

You can read the article by sending an SMS from your mobile phone.

For this, you must first select the country of your mobile operator:

If you have already received the password, enter it here and click to continue to read the article:

SMS-services are being provided by SmsCoin | Report a problem

Subscription Information

To subscribe to the publication TREND, getting paid access to the news agency, advertising and purchasing photos, please contact us:

Phone: (+994 12) 437-12-68
E-mail: sales@trend.az

To subscribe to the products of Trend, you can also send an email to subscribe@trend.az, or by filling the form below you will receive full information from sales managers to enter a paid subscription:

Capcha code
Refresh captcha
Related news
Azerbaijani company to export dairy products to Central Asia
Economy 18:21
Protest letter against Armenia’s provocation sent to UN Sec.-Gen. - MFA
Politics 18:08
Dutch company may co-op with Uzbekistan in meat production
Economy 17:20
Azerbaijani Ministry of Finance to put bonds up for sale
Finance 17:03
Azerbaijan’s NDC registers almost 8B transactions in primary market
Finance 16:41
Azerbaijani company issues stamps on anniversary of State Border Service (PHOTO)
Society 16:36
Latest
Name of country's first electric vehicle brand in Georgia announced
Economy 18:25
Azerbaijani company to export dairy products to Central Asia
Economy 18:21
Oil refining increases in Kazakhstan
Oil&Gas 18:08
Protest letter against Armenia’s provocation sent to UN Sec.-Gen. - MFA
Politics 18:08
Iran's transit, export volume to Iraq to increase five times
Economy 18:00
Uzbek-Korean JV announces tender to buy spare parts
Tenders 17:50
Japan summons South Korean ambassador as row deepens
Other News 17:45
Kazakhstan's National Sea Carrier increases oil transportation by nearly 60%
Oil&Gas 17:27
Azerbaijani oil prices up
Oil&Gas 17:25