Ministry of Environment & Agriculture of Georgia to set up two new structures

26 August 2019 18:23 (UTC+04:00)

Access to paid information is limited

News on the website Trend.az marked as , is available ONLY to subscribers of TREND International News Agency.

If you are a subscriber of TREND News Agency, enter your login and password:

azericard

Get the news now

You can read the article by sending an SMS from your mobile phone.

For this, you must first select the country of your mobile operator:

If you have already received the password, enter it here and click to continue to read the article:

SMS-services are being provided by SmsCoin | Report a problem

Subscription Information

To subscribe to the publication TREND, getting paid access to the news agency, advertising and purchasing photos, please contact us:

Phone: (+994 12) 437-12-68
E-mail: sales@trend.az

To subscribe to the products of Trend, you can also send an email to subscribe@trend.az, or by filling the form below you will receive full information from sales managers to enter a paid subscription:

Capcha code
Refresh captcha
Related news
Georgia develops new project in field of trade
Finance 19:32
Georgian Card JSC receives 3-D secure service certificate
Economy 18:59
Share price of two Georgian companies rises on London Stock Exchange
Economy 16:23
German cement producing company to expand activities in Georgia
Economy 15:44
Produce in Georgia Agency to resume financing new projects
Economy 13:18
MFA: Azerbaijan does not recognize so-called "presidential elections" held in Georgia's Abkhazia region
Politics 10:53
Latest
Georgia develops new project in field of trade
Finance 19:32
Turkmenistan interested in cooperating with Singapore in textile industry
Economy 19:26
Azerbaijani non-bank credit organization’s profit decreases
Finance 19:04
Azerbaijani company to produce two new types of cheese
Economy 19:01
Georgian Card JSC receives 3-D secure service certificate
Economy 18:59
Petrol products surplus reaches nearly 2M tons in Kazakhstan
Oil&Gas 18:53
Baku’s Mysterious Tower (PHOTO)
Society 18:47
Turkmen Seydi refinery fulfills plan for product export
Oil&Gas 18:40
Uzbek Bank signs $16M agreements with IsDB Units
Economy 18:33