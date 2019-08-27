Uzbek Airlines launch direct flights to Thailand

Baku, Azerbaijan, Aug 27

By Fakhri Vakilov -Trend:

National airline Uzbekistan Airways will launch direct flights to Phuket (Thailand) in the winter, Trend reports referring to Uzbek media.

Flights will be operated from December 14, 2019, to January 25, 2020, once a week according to the following schedule:

Saturday: HY-535 Tashkent 21:00 (GMT +5) - Phuket 05:30 (GMT +7) (Sunday)

Sunday: HY-536 Phuket 07:05 (GMT +7) - Tashkent 11:45 (GMT +5)

The sale of air tickets for flights Tashkent - Phuket - Tashkent began on August 27.

Customers can book and purchase tickets on the official website of the airline or at the National airline ticket sales offices.

---

Follow author on Twitter:@vakilovfaxri

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news