Uzbek Airlines launch direct flights to Thailand

27 August 2019 11:39 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, Aug 27

By Fakhri Vakilov -Trend:

National airline Uzbekistan Airways will launch direct flights to Phuket (Thailand) in the winter, Trend reports referring to Uzbek media.

Flights will be operated from December 14, 2019, to January 25, 2020, once a week according to the following schedule:

Saturday: HY-535 Tashkent 21:00 (GMT +5) - Phuket 05:30 (GMT +7) (Sunday)

Sunday: HY-536 Phuket 07:05 (GMT +7) - Tashkent 11:45 (GMT +5)

The sale of air tickets for flights Tashkent - Phuket - Tashkent began on August 27.

Customers can book and purchase tickets on the official website of the airline or at the National airline ticket sales offices.

---

Follow author on Twitter:@vakilovfaxri

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Gasoline prices in Uzbekistan rise again
Oil&Gas 09:42
Uzbek Bank signs $16M agreements with IsDB Units
Economy 26 August 18:33
Uzbek Commodity Exchange publishes last week's trading data
Economy 26 August 17:32
European Commission: Uzbekistan to become one of most attractive investment destinations in Central Asia (Exclusive)
Economy 26 August 17:22
Chinese company completes construction of tire factory in Uzbekistan
Economy 26 August 16:57
European Commission to allocate 60M euros to Uzbekistan for 4 projects (Exclusive)
Economy 26 August 15:56
Latest
Total assets of Georgian commercial banks grow
Economy 12:23
Britain's Corbyn vows to 'do everything necessary' to stop no-deal Brexit
Other News 12:16
Iran commissions 34 industrial and production projects in Tehran Province
Economy 12:14
Construction of Kazakhstan’s Saryarka pipeline not be finished this year
Oil&Gas 12:10
Greenfields Petroleum planning to drill new well at Bahar gas field
Oil&Gas 12:08
Command and Staff Exercises of Azerbaijani, Turkish, Georgian military personnel to be held in Baku
Politics 11:59
Georgian telecom operators' expenses on access to wholesale Internet services reduced (Exclusive)
ICT 11:54
Poland's ruling party holds ground before October vote
Europe 11:50
Greenfields Petroleum increases operating costs at Azerbaijan’s Bahar-Gum Deniz
Oil&Gas 11:47