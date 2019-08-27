Over 400 industrial projects nearing completion in Iran

27 August 2019 14:34 (UTC+04:00)

Access to paid information is limited

News on the website Trend.az marked as , is available ONLY to subscribers of TREND International News Agency.

If you are a subscriber of TREND News Agency, enter your login and password:

azericard

Get the news now

You can read the article by sending an SMS from your mobile phone.

For this, you must first select the country of your mobile operator:

If you have already received the password, enter it here and click to continue to read the article:

SMS-services are being provided by SmsCoin | Report a problem

Subscription Information

To subscribe to the publication TREND, getting paid access to the news agency, advertising and purchasing photos, please contact us:

Phone: (+994 12) 437-12-68
E-mail: sales@trend.az

To subscribe to the products of Trend, you can also send an email to subscribe@trend.az, or by filling the form below you will receive full information from sales managers to enter a paid subscription:

Capcha code
Refresh captcha
Related news
Iran imports auto parts via Chabahar Port
Economy 14:41
Meeting Iran counterpart, Japan Foreign Minister says he hopes to reduce Mid-East tension
Iran 14:30
Excessive tire imports effect Iran domestic production
Economy 14:17
Iran Foreign Minister Zarif looks forward to Japan talks
Iran 14:10
100 km of rails to be laid in Iran’s Ardabil province
Economy 13:44
Iran commissions 34 industrial and production projects in Tehran Province
Economy 12:14
Latest
Azerbaijan’s Central Bank to put up short-term notes for sale
Finance 15:25
Georgian National Energy & Water Regulatory Commission revises electricity tariff
Economy 15:22
Uzbek-Korean JV opens tender to buy bactericidal filter
Tenders 15:19
Turkmenistan, Singapore interested in increasing, diversifying trade
Economy 15:18
Dutch PM Rutte tells Johnson EU remains open to 'concrete proposals'
Europe 15:17
Uzbek Neftegazinvest buys gas cooler via tender
Tenders 15:00
Kazakhstan's Air Astana to take measures to further improve the quality of service (Exclusive)
Economy 15:00
EU's Vestager: checking to see if Google favors own job search tool
Europe 14:50
Assets of Azerbaijan’s NBCO grow 1.5 times
Finance 14:47