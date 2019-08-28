Azerbaijani company expanding exports geography of dried fruits, wines

28 August 2019 10:29 (UTC+04:00)

Access to paid information is limited

News on the website Trend.az marked as , is available ONLY to subscribers of TREND International News Agency.

If you are a subscriber of TREND News Agency, enter your login and password:

azericard

Get the news now

You can read the article by sending an SMS from your mobile phone.

For this, you must first select the country of your mobile operator:

If you have already received the password, enter it here and click to continue to read the article:

SMS-services are being provided by SmsCoin | Report a problem

Subscription Information

To subscribe to the publication TREND, getting paid access to the news agency, advertising and purchasing photos, please contact us:

Phone: (+994 12) 437-12-68
E-mail: sales@trend.az

To subscribe to the products of Trend, you can also send an email to subscribe@trend.az, or by filling the form below you will receive full information from sales managers to enter a paid subscription:

Capcha code
Refresh captcha
Related news
Azerbaijani company to start developing new regional construction project
Economy 27 August 16:23
Azerbaijani NBCO International completes year with loss
Finance 27 August 16:15
Rice output up in Azerbaijan's Astara district
Economy 27 August 16:05
Azerbaijan’s Nakhchivan Separate Combined Arms Army holds military training (VIDEO)
Politics 26 August 23:01
Azerbaijani company Brot Baku talks on plans to open company store
Economy 26 August 21:21
Azerbaijani company Brot Baku working on new varieties of bakery products
Economy 26 August 17:32
Latest
Liabilities of Azerbaijan’s NBCO TBC Kredit decrease
Finance 11:10
Turkmenistan eyes to implement projects in chemical industry
Economy 11:06
Wood Mackenzie talks on further progress for Trans-Caspian Gas Pipeline
Oil&Gas 11:03
Nearly $60M to be allocated for tourism development in South Kazakhstan
Tourism 10:59
Relaunched Uganda Airlines hopes to win slice of East African travel
Other News 10:59
Profit of Azerbaijan’s TBC Kredit decreases by almost 2 times
Finance 10:58
Most of daily turnover at Baku Stock Exchange accounts for Central Bank's notes
Finance 10:58
Two-thirds of all enterprises in Uzbekistan account for service sector
Economy 10:58
Iranian Deputy Oil Minister: Production of premium petrol in Iran up by 90M liters
Oil&Gas 10:44