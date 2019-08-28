Azerbaijani Taxes Ministry facilitates declaration filing procedure

28 August 2019 13:56 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, Aug. 28

By Eldar Janashvili – Trend:

The Azerbaijani Ministry of Taxes has sent the notifications about combining the certain types of reports and the rules for filling in new forms of declarations to the taxpayers, Trend reports on Aug. 28 referring to the ministry.

The purpose of the changes is to simplify the reporting process, reduce the number of the forms which are filled in, and save time and efforts of taxpayers.

Therefore, the ministry ensures optimization of reporting on compulsory state social insurance, unemployment insurance and compulsory medical insurance for the hired employees.

Thus, the forms “Tax return on payment of taxes withheld from the source of payment in connection with employment”, “Quarterly report on compulsory state social insurance”, “Quarterly report on unemployment insurance” and “Report on compulsory medical insurance” are combined into the new “Form (report) of the tax return withheld from the source of payment in connection with employment, compulsory state social insurance, unemployment insurance and compulsory medical insurance”.

The new reporting forms will enter into force on January 1, 2020.

