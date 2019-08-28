Total capital of Israeli companies registered in Turkey down

28 August 2019 21:14 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, Aug. 28

By Rufiz Hafizoglu - Trend:

In January-July 2019, the total capital of Israeli companies registered in Turkey decreased by 6.738 million lira compared to the same period of 2018, Turkish Union of Chambers and Commodity Exchanges (TOBB) told Trend on Aug. 24.

The total capital of Israeli companies registered in Turkey in January-July 2019 amounted to 5.077 million Turkish liras, while in January-July 2018, the total capital of registered Israeli companies was 11.815 million liras, TOBB noted.

In seven months of 2019, 27 companies with Israeli capital were registered in Turkey, which is 11 companies more than in the same period of 2018.

In the reported period, most of Israeli companies (24) were registered in Istanbul city (24). Their total capital amounted to 4.543 million Turkish liras.

"During the reporting period, two Israeli company were registered in Antalya province," TOBB said. Their total capital amounted to 185,000 liras.

In January-July 2019, a mining company, two industrial companies, 12 wholesale and retail trade companies were registered in Turkey. The rest 12 companies with Israeli capital were involved in other sectors of the economy.

Tthe total capital of 12 Israeli wholesale and retail companies registered during the reporting period amounted to 2.8 million liras.

(1 USD = 5.8043 TL on Aug. 28)

---

Follow the author on Twitter: @rhafizoglu

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Profit of Turkish banks decreases by over 30%
Finance 11:16
Gas will start running to Turkey via TurkStream by yearend, says Putin
Russia 00:38
Russia, Turkey drafting agreement to expand settlements in national currencies, says Putin
Russia 27 August 23:17
Erdogan says Turkey wants to continue defense cooperation with Russia
Turkey 27 August 22:45
Azerbaijan, Turkey to hold TurAz Qartalı-2019 Joint Flight-Tactical Exercises (PHOTO)
Politics 27 August 18:01
Command and Staff Exercises of Azerbaijani, Turkish, Georgian military personnel to be held in Baku
Politics 27 August 11:59
Latest
Yemen’s Houthis announce fresh drone strikes on Saudi Arabia
Arab World 21:30
Russia’s Research and Production Corporation to supply freight wagons to Kazakhstan
Economy 19:02
Uzbekistan, China set up $1 B investment fund
Economy 18:58
Iran tests evaporation & LPG facility at Isfahan Refinery
Oil&Gas 18:53
Newly appointed Consul General of Iran to Azerbaijan's Nakhchivan presents his credentials
Politics 18:53
Ukraine expects further increase in trade with Georgia (Exclusive)
Economy 18:30
Overhaul completed at overpasses of Azerbaijan's Absheronneft Oil&Gas Extraction Department
Oil&Gas 18:18
Matthew Bryza: Pashinyan is just stuck in a very difficult political situation
Commentary 18:18
Deputy president: Sales of Iranian knowledge enterprise products rise during sanctions
Iran 18:12