Total capital of Israeli companies registered in Turkey down

Baku, Azerbaijan, Aug. 28

By Rufiz Hafizoglu - Trend:

In January-July 2019, the total capital of Israeli companies registered in Turkey decreased by 6.738 million lira compared to the same period of 2018, Turkish Union of Chambers and Commodity Exchanges (TOBB) told Trend on Aug. 24.

The total capital of Israeli companies registered in Turkey in January-July 2019 amounted to 5.077 million Turkish liras, while in January-July 2018, the total capital of registered Israeli companies was 11.815 million liras, TOBB noted.

In seven months of 2019, 27 companies with Israeli capital were registered in Turkey, which is 11 companies more than in the same period of 2018.

In the reported period, most of Israeli companies (24) were registered in Istanbul city (24). Their total capital amounted to 4.543 million Turkish liras.

"During the reporting period, two Israeli company were registered in Antalya province," TOBB said. Their total capital amounted to 185,000 liras.

In January-July 2019, a mining company, two industrial companies, 12 wholesale and retail trade companies were registered in Turkey. The rest 12 companies with Israeli capital were involved in other sectors of the economy.

Tthe total capital of 12 Israeli wholesale and retail companies registered during the reporting period amounted to 2.8 million liras.

(1 USD = 5.8043 TL on Aug. 28)

---

Follow the author on Twitter: @rhafizoglu

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news