Saudi investment company interested in Kazakhstan's import

CEO of Saudi Agricultural and Livestock Investment Company Matthew Jansen has suggested Kazakhstan to develop forward funding of projects in agricultural complex, Trend reports with reference to press office of the Ministry of Agriculture of Kazakhstan.

The suggestion was made during the meeting between the Minister of Agriculture of Kazakhstan Saparkhan Omarov and Jansen.

As stated by the press office, during the negotiations, parties discussed issues of joint implementation of investment projects in the agricultural complex on processing and export of grain and oil crops, milk products, mutton, beef and honey.

The Saudi company further suggested that Kazakhstan should develop forward funding of projects in agricultural complex. The parties also discussed issues of standardization and certification of Kazakh good to meet the halal requirements, which are used in Saudi Arabia. Furthermore, parties agreed on holding trade missions.

Jansen noted that the company is interested in importing Kazakh goods to Saudi Arabia and vice versa.

“This includes import of alive sheep from Kazakhstan to Saudi Arabia during religious holidays, export of Kazakh wheat, flour, noodles, fruit, and dried fruit to Saudi Arabia and export of dates and fish from Saudi Arabia to Kazakhstan,” the report said.

Saudi Agricultural and Livestock Investment Company, which has operated since 2012, aims to engage in the full supply chain for selected agricultural and livestock goods worldwide. Company’s investments aim to contribute to the provision of targeted food supplies, and the company intensifies its efforts to implement this ambitious strategy by partnering with governments, companies and communities.

