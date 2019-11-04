Turkmenistan, Uzbekistan ready to build up business partnership

4 November 2019 15:31 (UTC+04:00)

ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, Nov. 4

By Huseyn Hasanov – Trend:

President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev received Turkmen Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Rashid Meredov in Tashkent, Trend reports referring to the Uzbek presidential press-service.

During the meeting, the sides stressed that there is great potential for further building up the mutually beneficial cooperation in the trade, economy, transport, communication, energy, agriculture and other sectors of the economy.

The Uzbek president and Turkmen foreign minister discussed issues of the regional agenda, as well as those related to the upcoming summit events in bilateral and multilateral formats.

The Uzbek president stressed the available open dialogue at the highest level, which brought the strategic partnership between Uzbekistan and Turkmenistan to a new level.

The Turkmen delegation took part in a meeting of the Council of Heads of Government of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization’s (SCO) member-states.

The total trade turnover between Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan increased from $159 million in 2017 up to $274 million in 2018.

Presently, Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan are also discussing a project to create the Uzbekistan–Turkmenistan–Iran-Oman transport route. This will greatly increase the international transit cargo transportation.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Russian Export Center lists funded projects in Uzbekistan (Exclusive)
Business 16:07
Uzbek-Korean JV buys spare parts via tender
Tenders 16:03
Russia to allocate 270 M euros for construction of casting, rolling complex in Uzbekistan (Exclusive)
Business 15:42
Chairperson of Turkmen Majlis arrives in Azerbaijan
Politics 15:31
OSCE implementing Caspian Sea's green ports development project in Turkmenistan
Turkmenistan 14:09
Epsilon announces boost in gas flow at 2 fields in Uzbekistan
Oil&Gas 13:55
Latest
Iran's exports to Iraq continue
Business 16:13
Russian Export Center lists funded projects in Uzbekistan (Exclusive)
Business 16:07
Uzbek-Korean JV buys spare parts via tender
Tenders 16:03
Iran's biggest greenhouse park to be built in Zanjan province
Business 16:01
Democrats give up fundamental US interests for toppling Trump
Commentary 16:00
MOL Group to purchase Chevron's shares in ACG, BTC
Business 15:53
Share of secondary registered cars up in Kazakhstan
Business 15:48
Russia to allocate 270 M euros for construction of casting, rolling complex in Uzbekistan (Exclusive)
Business 15:42
Zenith Energy intends to acquire Norwegian oil & gas company
Oil&Gas 15:35