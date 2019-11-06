Thermal power plants’ efficiency to reach 40 percent in Iran

6 November 2019 20:37 (UTC+04:00)

Access to paid information is limited

News on the website Trend.az marked as , is available ONLY to subscribers of TREND International News Agency.

If you are a subscriber of TREND News Agency, enter your login and password:

azericard

Get the news now

You can read the article by sending an SMS from your mobile phone.

For this, you must first select the country of your mobile operator:

If you have already received the password, enter it here and click to continue to read the article:

SMS-services are being provided by SmsCoin | Report a problem

Subscription Information

To subscribe to the publication TREND, getting paid access to the news agency, advertising and purchasing photos, please contact us:

Phone: (+994 12) 437-12-68
E-mail: sales@trend.az

To subscribe to the products of Trend, you can also send an email to subscribe@trend.az, or by filling the form below you will receive full information from sales managers to enter a paid subscription:

Capcha code
Refresh captcha
Related news
Minister: New strategy required to increase export of Iran’s goods to China
Business 20:13
Iran eyes China's market
Business 19:13
Over $140M spent on agricultural equipment in Iran
Business 18:53
Iran's Chabahar Free Trade-Industrial Zone has great potential
Business 18:43
Investments rise in Iran's Chabahar Port
Business 18:28
Iranian MP: Miracle must occur for oil revenues to be separated from budget
Oil&Gas 18:07
Latest
Azerbaijani entrepreneurs demonstrating products at 2nd International Industrial Exhibition in Baku
Business 20:48
Turkmen Oil state concern extends tender to buy equipment, communication devices
Tenders 20:41
Six cities of Georgia to receive 100 new energy-efficient buses
Finance 20:32
Georgian banks' income from property loans increases
Finance 20:18
Minister: New strategy required to increase export of Iran’s goods to China
Business 20:13
China recognizes potential of Georgian exports to Chinese market
Business 20:07
Azerbaijan’s macaroni factory discloses production volumes
Business 19:59
Demand at deposit auction of Azerbaijan's Central Bank exceeds supply
Business 19:55
Azerbaijan, Croatia discuss expansion of military cooperation
Politics 19:53