Kazakhstan to allocate over $1B for new program of business dev't

6 November 2019 18:51 (UTC+04:00)

Access to paid information is limited

News on the website Trend.az marked as , is available ONLY to subscribers of TREND International News Agency.

If you are a subscriber of TREND News Agency, enter your login and password:

azericard

Get the news now

You can read the article by sending an SMS from your mobile phone.

For this, you must first select the country of your mobile operator:

If you have already received the password, enter it here and click to continue to read the article:

SMS-services are being provided by SmsCoin | Report a problem

Subscription Information

To subscribe to the publication TREND, getting paid access to the news agency, advertising and purchasing photos, please contact us:

Phone: (+994 12) 437-12-68
E-mail: sales@trend.az

To subscribe to the products of Trend, you can also send an email to subscribe@trend.az, or by filling the form below you will receive full information from sales managers to enter a paid subscription:

Capcha code
Refresh captcha
Related news
Kazakhstan to allocate over $5B for rural infrastructure development
Business 17:35
Annual growth displayed by Kazakhstan’s insurance market
Finance 17:01
EBRD improves forecast for growth of Kazakhstan’s GDP
Business 16:56
Gross premiums written in Kazakhstan's insurance sector up significantly
Finance 16:25
Kazakh national postal service operator opens tender to buy spare car parts
Tenders 15:31
Ministry: Turkey, Kazakhstan to discuss strengthening of trade relations
Turkey 15:25
Latest
Azerbaijani entrepreneurs demonstrating products at 2nd International Industrial Exhibition in Baku (PHOTO)
Business 20:48
Turkmen Oil state concern extends tender to buy equipment, communication devices
Tenders 20:41
Thermal power plants’ efficiency to reach 40 percent in Iran
Business 20:37
Six cities of Georgia to receive 100 new energy-efficient buses
Finance 20:32
Georgian banks' income from property loans increases
Finance 20:18
Minister: New strategy required to increase export of Iran’s goods to China
Business 20:13
China recognizes potential of Georgian exports to Chinese market
Business 20:07
Azerbaijan’s macaroni factory discloses production volumes
Business 19:59
Demand at deposit auction of Azerbaijan's Central Bank exceeds supply
Business 19:55