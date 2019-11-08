Georgian shopping center among top three finalists of Mapic International award

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 8

By Tamilla Mammadova – Trend:

Georgian multifunctional Galleria Tbilisi center is among the finalists of the Mapic International Retail Real Estate Awards, Trend reports via Georgian media outlets.

Three shopping malls around the world are nominated in the “Best Retail City Centre Regeneration” category: Galleria Tbilisi (Georgia, Tbilisi), Cordusio District (Italy, Milan) and City Plaza (Germany, Wuppertal).

The winners in 10 different nominations will be revealed later in November, in Cannes, France.

Galleria Tbilisi was built on the initiative of the Co-Investment Fund of Georgia on Rustaveli Avenue in Tbilisi, and was officially opened in the fall of 2017.

The total investment in the project amounted to $100 million.

MAPIC is an international retail real estate show held in Cannes, France each November. Organized by Reed MIDEM, and lasting for 3 days, the event consists of conference sessions, an exhibition area and networking events to help facilitate retail real estate development.

---

