Georgian shopping center among top three finalists of Mapic International award

8 November 2019 12:03 (UTC+04:00)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 8

By Tamilla Mammadova – Trend:

Georgian multifunctional Galleria Tbilisi center is among the finalists of the Mapic International Retail Real Estate Awards, Trend reports via Georgian media outlets.

Three shopping malls around the world are nominated in the “Best Retail City Centre Regeneration” category: Galleria Tbilisi (Georgia, Tbilisi), Cordusio District (Italy, Milan) and City Plaza (Germany, Wuppertal).

The winners in 10 different nominations will be revealed later in November, in Cannes, France.

Galleria Tbilisi was built on the initiative of the Co-Investment Fund of Georgia on Rustaveli Avenue in Tbilisi, and was officially opened in the fall of 2017.

The total investment in the project amounted to $100 million.

MAPIC is an international retail real estate show held in Cannes, France each November. Organized by Reed MIDEM, and lasting for 3 days, the event consists of conference sessions, an exhibition area and networking events to help facilitate retail real estate development.

---

Follow the author on twitter: @Mila61979356

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Turkish airline stops flights to Georgia
Tourism 12:27
Georgia’s Batumi port reveals volume of industrial oil receipt from Azerbaijan
Oil&Gas 12:21
EU launches project to boost Georgia’s protection of geographical indications
Finance 11:29
EBRD participates in corporate bond issue in Georgian lari
Finance 7 November 19:14
Georgia to chair International Olive Council in 2020
Business 7 November 18:35
Georgian company plans to expand its tourism sector
Business 7 November 18:25
Latest
Maersk Drilling updates on hybrid rig project
Oil&Gas 13:20
Turkey conducting anti-terrorist operations involving over 2,500 police officers
Turkey 13:18
OSCE strengthening cooperation with Turkmenistan
Turkmenistan 13:13
LUKOIL Uzbekistan opens tender to buy spare parts
Tenders 13:10
Azerbaijani Economy Minister Mikail Jabbarov talks amendments to Tax Code
Economy 12:50
US ambassador to OSCE calls for concrete settlement measures in Karabakh conflict
Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 12:39
Over 130,000 trucks transport cargoes from Turkey to Germany, Romania, Italy
Turkey 12:32
Turkish airline stops flights to Georgia
Tourism 12:27
Cargo transportation from Turkey to Syria increases
Turkey 12:22